Trial set for woman accused of pointing a gun at another woman and her family

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Lake Mills woman accused of drunkenly pointing a gun at someone is pleading not guilty.
Jennie Marie Aasland, 33, is charged with unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, OWI-2nd offense, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated. She’s accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her family July 7 in Manly.
Police say a pistol was found in the gravel between Aasland and the victim. Investigators say Aasland also admitted driving to Manly and had a blood alcohol level of .205.
Her trial is set to begin on December 11.
