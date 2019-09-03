Clear

Trial set for woman accused of pointing a gun at another woman and her family

Investigator say she had a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit.

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Lake Mills woman accused of drunkenly pointing a gun at someone is pleading not guilty.

Jennie Marie Aasland, 33, is charged with unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, OWI-2nd offense, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated. She’s accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her family July 7 in Manly.

Police say a pistol was found in the gravel between Aasland and the victim. Investigators say Aasland also admitted driving to Manly and had a blood alcohol level of .205.

Her trial is set to begin on December 11.

