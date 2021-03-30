Trial set for vehicle shot up in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered over gunfire at an occupied vehicle.

Parker Duea Holland-Dunn, 20 of Mason City, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault with and displaying a dangerous weapon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Holland-Dunn shot two of the vehicle’s tires and its front fender, then smashed a windshield and side mirror. This allegedly happened on January 24 in the 17000 block of 310th St.

Holland-Dunn’s trial is set to begin on June 8.