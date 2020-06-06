Trial set for trailer park assaults in Manly

MANLY, Iowa – Trial is set for a Worth County man accused of attacking three people in a trailer park.

Jacob Sebastian Mendenhall, 31 of Manly, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, three counts of misdemeanor assault, and public intoxication.

Mendenhall was arrested on April 26 after he allegedly forced his way into another person’s trailer and attacked three people. Law enforcement says Mendenhall was intoxicated at the time and was upset over some negative comments about his father.

His trial is scheduled to begin on October 28.