Trial set for teen accused of causing evacuation at RCTC

Pro-life event disrupted by discovery of chemical device.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 19-year-old accused of causing the evacuation of a pro-life event at Rochester Community and Technical College is pleading not guilty.

Samuel Warren Vanderwiel, 19, is charged with harassment with intent to injure, 5th degree assault, and disorderly conduct. His trial is set to begin June 1, 2020.

Rochester police say Vanderwiel created a “self-made stink bomb” with ammonia and another substance in a bottle to create a sulfate gas. About 50 to 70 people had to evacuate a pro-life event in Hill Theater on September 18 after the bottle was discovered.

Police say Vanderwiel first tried to get others to protest the event and also planned to throw eggs at the displays while it was going on.

