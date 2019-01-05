Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trial set for one of three murder defendants

Kielah Parsons Kielah Parsons

Accused of shooting to death a Rochester man in September 2018.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is scheduled for one of the people accused in a September 2018 killing in Rochester.

Kielah Shanae Parsons, 34 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder. Authorities say she joined Malcolm Jammal Woods and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods in shooting to death Brandon Arndt at his home in a Rochester trailer park.


Malcolm Woods

Darien Klindworth-Woods

The three are related and prosecutors say they murdered Arndt because they blamed him for the serious medical problems of one of their grandparents.

Parsons’ trial is now set to begin on April 15.

Woods and Klindworth-Woods are also charged with 2nd degree murder. They have not entered pleas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Image

Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

Image

Community Wants Answers After Shooting

Image

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Image

Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Community Events