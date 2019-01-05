Trial set for one of three murder defendants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is scheduled for one of the people accused in a September 2018 killing in Rochester.
Kielah Shanae Parsons, 34 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder. Authorities say she joined Malcolm Jammal Woods and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods in shooting to death Brandon Arndt at his home in a Rochester trailer park.
Malcolm Woods
Darien Klindworth-Woods
The three are related and prosecutors say they murdered Arndt because they blamed him for the serious medical problems of one of their grandparents.
Parsons’ trial is now set to begin on April 15.
Woods and Klindworth-Woods are also charged with 2nd degree murder. They have not entered pleas.
