Trial set for one-half of accused North Iowa car wash thieves

Kyle Kuchenmeister (left) and Danielle Minea

Rochester man and woman accused of Cerro Gordo County crimes.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 6:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – One plea is entered from two alleged car wash thieves.

Kyle Brent Kuchenmeister, 41 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Authorities say Kuchenmeister and Danielle Minea, 39 of Rochester, worked together to steal from car washes in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Hampton in August and September of 2019.

Minea has not entered a plea to the charges against her. Authorities say the two are accused of similar crimes in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Kuchenmeister is scheduled to stand trial beginning April 7 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

