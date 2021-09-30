Trial set for murder of Franklin County child

HAMPTON, Iowa – The man accused of killing a 23-month-old child is pleading not guilty.

Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 24 of Humboldt, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Authorities say Rivera was the caretaker of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son when the child was taken to Franklin General Hospital on August 1, 2020, and was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving.

Court documents state an autopsy conducted two days later concluded the child died from multiple blunt force injuries and classified the death as a homicide. Investigators say Rivera could not provide any explanation for the boy’s death, other than speculating the child might have choked on a piece of chicken and thrown a tantrum.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled to begin on February 22, 2022, in Franklin County. He remains in the Hardin County Jail on $1 million bond.