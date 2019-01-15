Clear
Trial set for man accused of waving a knife at police

Arrested at a Mason City playground.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of waving a knife at police is pleading not guilty.

Anthony John Klimke, 24 of Mason City, is charged with interference with official acts, displaying a dangerous weapon. He was arrested in mid-December 2018 after Mason City police say Klimke ran from them with a large silver knife in his hand. He was found on some playground equipment and reportedly waved the knife around and refused to listen to officers’ commands before being apprehended.

Klimke is scheduled to stand trial starting on February 19.

Another icy threat tonight and clearer skies for tomorrow.
