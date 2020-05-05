Trial set for accused hospital vandal

MASON CITY, Iowa – A homeless man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage at a hospital is pleading not guilty.
Blaine Harlan Broers, 29, is charged with 1st degree criminal mischief. Police say he damaged medical equipment and a television at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on April 1. Court documents say the damage totaled $23,000.
Broers is now set to stand trial beginning July 14 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
