Trial set for accused drug mule

Kendrick Collins Kendrick Collins

Second defendant has already pleaded guilty.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Accused drug mules have now entered different pleas.

Aaron Lavon Brown and Kendrick Cordell Collins were arrested on July 11, 2018, after law enforcement says they were caught bringing cocaine from Chicago to Rochester. The investigation led to the search of two homes where authorities say cocaine, heroin, and $23,000 in cash were found.


Aaron Brown

Collins, 30 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Friday to an aggravated controlled substance crime and importing a controlled substance across state borders. No trial date has been set.

Brown, 45 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to 2nd degree drug possession. His sentencing is scheduled for February 4 in Olmsted County district Court.

