Trial set for accused Winnebago County bar thief

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of robbing a Winnebago County bar is pleading not guilty.

Taylor Mitchel Spence, 29 of Winnebago, MN, is charged with 2nd degree theft for allegedly robbing the Rake Pub & Grub on October 13, 2019. Authorities say Spence, working with another man and a woman, distracted an employee so Spence could get behind the bar and steal two bank bags from a drawer.

Investigators say the bags held about $4,809.

Spence was picked up on a warrant in Blue Earth County, MN, in January. He entered his not guilty plea Friday and his trial is set to begin on February 26. Court document state Spence is being prosecuted as a habitual offender due to prior convictions in Minnesota for drug possession and domestic assault.