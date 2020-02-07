Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trial set for accused Winnebago County bar thief

Taylor Spence
Taylor Spence

Minnesota man charged with stealing almost $5,000.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 2:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of robbing a Winnebago County bar is pleading not guilty.

Taylor Mitchel Spence, 29 of Winnebago, MN, is charged with 2nd degree theft for allegedly robbing the Rake Pub & Grub on October 13, 2019. Authorities say Spence, working with another man and a woman, distracted an employee so Spence could get behind the bar and steal two bank bags from a drawer.

Investigators say the bags held about $4,809.

Spence was picked up on a warrant in Blue Earth County, MN, in January. He entered his not guilty plea Friday and his trial is set to begin on February 26. Court document state Spence is being prosecuted as a habitual offender due to prior convictions in Minnesota for drug possession and domestic assault.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Image

Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Community Events