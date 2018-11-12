Clear

Trial set for southern MN man charged in apartment stabbings

Glenn Johnson Glenn Johnson

A Minnesota man is set to face trial in May for allegedly fatally stabbing two of his neighbors at a Salvation Army apartment building.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 6:35 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man is set to face trial in May for allegedly fatally stabbing two of his neighbors at a Salvation Army apartment building.

The Post Bulletin reports 54-year-old Glenn Roger Johnson is to go to trial May 20. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to two felony first-degree murder charges.

He's been held on $3 million bail. Johnson is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Eric Alan Flemming and 57-year-old Phillip William Hicks with kitchen knives at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments in Rochester earlier this year. The stabbings allegedly occurred after an argument between Johnson and Hicks.

Hicks and Flemming were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Johnson was arrested as he allegedly sought to leave through a back stairwell.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Clouds and flurries continue for today with sunshine returning tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire destroys home in rural Rochester

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Bringing STEM to preschoolers

Image

Celebrating Veterans Day

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events