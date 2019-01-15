Trial set for Mason City teen accused of harboring a runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of harboring a runaway girl is pleading not guilty.

Mason City police say Devyn Robert Belseth, 18 of Mason City, allowed a 15-year-old girl to stay at his home multiple times after she was reported missing in October 2018. The girl was eventually found in early December 2018.

Belseth has entered a not guilty plea to harboring a runaway and his trial is scheduled to start on March 26.