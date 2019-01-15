Clear
Trial set for Mason City teen accused of harboring a runaway

Girl was missing for almost two months.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of harboring a runaway girl is pleading not guilty.

Mason City police say Devyn Robert Belseth, 18 of Mason City, allowed a 15-year-old girl to stay at his home multiple times after she was reported missing in October 2018. The girl was eventually found in early December 2018.

Belseth has entered a not guilty plea to harboring a runaway and his trial is scheduled to start on March 26.

Another icy threat tonight and clearer skies for tomorrow.
Community Events