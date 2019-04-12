Trial set for Mason City man accused of illegal gun and drug possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says he ran from them with a loaded handgun. He says he’s not guilty.

Aaron Michael Hermen, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on March 18 and charged with interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of methamphetamine-1st offense, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and possession of methadone-1st offense.

Court documents say Hermen is being prosecuted as a habitual felony offender.

Authorities say Hermen took off running when officers ordered him to stop. After he was chased and caught, law enforcement says a .22 caliber handgun was found near his location. Hermen reportedly had meth, pot, and several pills in his possession when arrested.

His trial is set to begin on June 25.