Trial set for Mason City man accused of child sex abuse in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading not guilty to charges of child sex abuse in Floyd County.

Aaron Michael Wells, 24, is facing two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. He’s being held in the Floyd County Jail on $70,000 bond and no contact orders have been issued for the two victims.

Wells is accused of abusing two children under the age of 10 when he lived in Floyd County between January 2012 and July 2013. His trial is scheduled to start on December 8.