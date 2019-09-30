Clear
Trial set for Iowa man whose property contained 200 dead, live cats

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:36 AM

\DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A November trial has been scheduled for a Polk County man charged after authorities removed nearly 200 cats from his property, which also contained nearly 200 cat carcasses.

Polk County court records say 66-year-old Dennis Carlson has pleaded not guilty to animal neglect causing death or serious injury. The records say he rejected a plea deal last week, and his trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 20.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says 186 cats and 194 carcasses were found at the property, which sits a little more than a mile (2 kilometers) southeast of Madrid.

Rescuers had to wear respirators and protective suits because of the garbage, cat feces, urine and carcasses inside the buildings.

