Trial set for Iowa man accused of killing boy by sitting on him

Larry Murphy

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 8:50 AM

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in western Iowa by sitting on him is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Pottawattamie County court records say 31-year-old Larry Murphy pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. His trial is set to begin May 29 in Council Bluffs.

The records say the boy's mother told police on March 15 that Murphy was staying with her and her sons at a Council Bluffs motel when he became angry at the 2-year-old for taking his cellphone. She says he sat on the boy for around 20 seconds on a motel bed.

Police say Murphy is 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weighs 160 pounds (72.6 kilograms).

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. The records say a doctor noticed signs of asphyxiation.

