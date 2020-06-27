Trial set for Blooming Prairie man charged with Las Vegas murder

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A trial date is set for a Minnesota man accused of murder in Nevada.

Mark Allen Doocy, 60 of Blooming Prairie, is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon for the February 28 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Dennis Hopkins at a truck stop in Las Vegas. Investigators say Doocy shot Hopkins after an altercation.

Doocy was arrested on March 4 in Rice County on an outstanding warrant. He was extradited to Nevada and a murder indictment was filed against him on June 5.

Doocy is being held in the Clark County Jail on $1 million bond. His trial has been scheduled to begin on May 17, 2021.