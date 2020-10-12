Trial set for Albert Lea man charged with kidnapping and drive-by shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Albert Lea man charged with two violent incidents is now scheduled to stand trial.

Omar Rodriguez, 26 of Albert Lea, is accused of the knife-point abduction of a man in April and a shooting in May, both of which occurred in Albert Lea.

Court documents state that a man responding to a Facebook message from a woman was taken prisoner on April 6 by Rodriguez and two other men. Investigators say Rodriguez held a knife to the man’s throat and then took part in beating the victim. Police say a video of the attack, which was arranged by Rodriguez, was posted online.

The victim told authorities the kidnapping may have been because he had sex with a woman who was sleeping with a man who was bringing illegal drugs to Albert Lea.

Rodriguez is also accused of shooting a man twice on May 9 in the 1200 block of Gene Street. Police say Rodriguez pulled up as the victim tended to his overheated car and shot him in the right arm and in the back.

Rodriguez is charged with kidnapping, 1st degree robbery, and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the April 6 incident and 1st and 2nd degree assault, drive-by shooting, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a firearm for the May incident.

His trial is set to begin on January 19, 2021, in Mower County District Court.