Trial set for 100 mph pursuit in Floyd County

Leonard Lewis Leonard Lewis

Wisconsin man accused of injuring law enforcement officers.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 4:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Wisconsin man arrested after a 100 mph chase that injured two members of law enforcement is pleading not guilty.

Leonard Michael Lewis, 21 of Madison, WI, is charged with eluding, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and two counts of interference with official acts causing bodily injury.

Authorities say Lewis led them on a chase on January 15 that began on Highway 27 and ended when Lewis abandoned his vehicle in a farm field, then was caught after a foot pursuit.

A Floyd County deputy and a Charles City police officer suffered minor injuries in the pursuit.

Lewis is scheduled to stand trial starting March 21 in Floyd County District Court.

