Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Trial scheduled to begin in Iowa corn rake slaying

A trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife in eastern Iowa.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:47 AM

EARLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife in eastern Iowa.

Court records say 43-year-old Todd Mullis has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities say he fatally attacked 39-year-old Amy Mullis in November at her farm northwest of Earlville. Authorities initially believed she'd been fatally injured in a fall. An autopsy showed she died after receiving injuries that included multiple stab wounds to her back with a corn rake.

The trial has been moved to Dubuque County from Delaware County. Mullis' lawyer sought a new location, saying Mullis couldn't get a fair trial in Delaware County, where his wife worked closely with law enforcement as a nurse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Image

New church launches in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Celebrating the meaning of preserving

Image

Young volunteers come together in north Iowa

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking summer's last hurrah

Image

Weather Forecast 9/15

Image

Learning about water quality

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

Filling the boot for Easter Seals

Community Events