Trial scheduled in Hampton apartment theft

HAMPTON, Iowa – Trial is set for a Franklin County man accused of stealing money and hiding drugs in an apartment complex.

Brady Joe Hunt, 38 of Hampton, is charged with 2nd degree theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamines. Prosecutors say he was seen on security video leaving an apartment where $3,000 in cash was stolen.

Police say the video shows Hunt entering a third floor laundry room, where he supposedly dropped the money down the dryer vent to the 2nd floor. Hunt is accused of collecting the cash from the 2nd floor, then returning a short time later to hide some marijuana, meth, pills, syringes, and $1,310 in cash.

Hunt’s trial is scheduled to start on February 14.