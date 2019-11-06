Clear

Trial scheduled in Goodhue County attempted murder case

Man shot in the neck on May 21.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RED WING, Iowa – A trial date is set in a Goodhue County shooting.

John Charles Roberts, 19 of Red Wing, is charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm. Roberts was arrested on May 21 after police responded to a report of someone being shot in the area of Launa Avenue/Burton Street.

Roberts is accused of firing a handgun out a window at a vehicle in the driveway, hitting one person. Police say John Smith was shot in the neck but was able to walk and talk to officers after the incident.

Investigators say there was no relationship between Roberts and Smith and that while Roberts was drunk, a female cousin told him she had been assaulted by two men and that led to Roberts firing out the window.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on January 27, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Snow will continue through the morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Owatonna referendum passes

Image

Stewartville levy passes

Image

Chatfield levy fails

Image

Glenville-Emmons referendum passes

Image

Gary Hugi Elected to City Council

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Community Events