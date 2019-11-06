Trial scheduled in Goodhue County attempted murder case

RED WING, Iowa – A trial date is set in a Goodhue County shooting.

John Charles Roberts, 19 of Red Wing, is charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm. Roberts was arrested on May 21 after police responded to a report of someone being shot in the area of Launa Avenue/Burton Street.

Roberts is accused of firing a handgun out a window at a vehicle in the driveway, hitting one person. Police say John Smith was shot in the neck but was able to walk and talk to officers after the incident.

Investigators say there was no relationship between Roberts and Smith and that while Roberts was drunk, a female cousin told him she had been assaulted by two men and that led to Roberts firing out the window.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on January 27, 2020.