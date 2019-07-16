Trial scheduled in 100+ mph motorcycle chase

WAVLERY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of a leading authorities on a chase that reached 127 miles per hour.
Dylan Jacobs, 20 of Clarksville, has pleaded not guilty to eluding. He was arrested June 5 after a pursuit that began in Bremer County and continued into Butler County. Law enforcement says Jacobs was riding a motorcycle and refused repeated attempts to pull him over before he was finally taken into custody.
His trial is now scheduled to begin on October 10.
