Trial scheduled in 100+ mph motorcycle chase

WAVLERY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of a leading authorities on a chase that reached 127 miles per hour.

Dylan Jacobs, 20 of Clarksville, has pleaded not guilty to eluding. He was arrested June 5 after a pursuit that began in Bremer County and continued into Butler County. Law enforcement says Jacobs was riding a motorcycle and refused repeated attempts to pull him over before he was finally taken into custody.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on October 10.