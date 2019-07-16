Clear
Trial scheduled in 100+ mph motorcycle chase

Authorities say they pursued man from Bremer to Butler counties.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVLERY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of a leading authorities on a chase that reached 127 miles per hour.

Dylan Jacobs, 20 of Clarksville, has pleaded not guilty to eluding. He was arrested June 5 after a pursuit that began in Bremer County and continued into Butler County. Law enforcement says Jacobs was riding a motorcycle and refused repeated attempts to pull him over before he was finally taken into custody.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on October 10.

