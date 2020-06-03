Trial scheduled for dangerous pursuit through Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set in a high-speed chase in Floyd County where a patrol car was rammed.

Tylor Rooney, 22 of Ottumwa, is pleading not guilty to assault on a peace officer, eluding, failure to maintain control, OWI, driving while suspended, operating a non-registered vehicle, no insurance, and six stop sign violations.

The Charles City Police Department says Rooney refused to pull over for a registration violation on May 11 and led officers on a chase through city streets that reached over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. Police say Rooney lost control of his vehicle in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue and rammed a patrol car before he was arrested.

His trial is scheduled to start on September 17.