Trial scheduled for accused Floyd County drug dealer

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An accused Floyd county drug dealer is set to stand trial.

Willie Edward Stallworth, 42 of Charles City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was arrested after law enforcement searched his home on March 25 and said they found large grocery sacks with around two pounds of marijuana and about 20 grams of individually packaged crack cocaine.

Stallworth’s trial is set to start on July 9.