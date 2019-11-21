Trial scheduled for Rochester man charged with machete attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who police say terrorized a family with a machete is set to stand trial.

Harun Ali Abdulle, 29 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of 1st degree burglary, felony harassment, and felony stalking. He was arrested on October 11 and remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Abdulle is accused of entering someone else’s apartment on Kenosha Drive NW, slashing the sofas and breaking the television with a large machete. Police say there were children in the apartment at the time and that he later made threats toward the family, saying he would cut them up into pieces with a knife.

Abdulle’s trial is scheduled to start on February 24, 2020