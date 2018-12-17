Trial scheduled for Bremer County burglaries

WAVERLY, Iowa – One of the men suspected in a series of Bremer County burglaries is pleading not guilty.

Benjamin Louis Schiel, 36 of Fredericka, is charged with 2nd degree burglary, four counts of 3rd degree burglary, and 3rd degree theft. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Schiel and Chad Lindquist, 46 of North Liberty, stole items out of vehicles and broke into two rural garages between October 5 and October 25.

Schiel’s trial is set to begin on February 26, 2019.

An arrest warrant in this matter has been issued for Lindquist but he is currently being prosecuted in Chickasaw County for forgery and credit card fraud.