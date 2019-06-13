Trial rescheduled for man accused of stabbing a woman eight times

OWATONNA, Minn. – A new trial date is set for a man accused of stabbing a woman eight times.

Ron Henry Lee Jaeger, 36 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st degree assault. Authorities say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the back, stomach, and face in June 2017 at the Skyline Gardens trailer park in Owatonna.

Shortly after the stabbing, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a bloody Jaeger after a traffic stop east of Dodge Center.

Jaeger was initially found incompetent to stand trial but he was ruled competent in July 2018. The start of his trial has been pushed back twice and is now set for August 5 in Steele County.