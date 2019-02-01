Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trial in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts delayed until September

Defense attorneys asked for a continuance.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 9:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – The trial of the accused killer of Mollie Tibbetts is being pushed back.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree murder. His trial was set to begin on April 16 but has been rescheduled for September 3 after Rivera’s defense attorneys asked for more time to prepare their case.


Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa.

Rivera is charged with the murder of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who disappeared while out running on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn. Her stabbed-to-death body was found a month later in a cornfield.

Rivera, a Mexican national who has been accused of being in the United States illegally, worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts went missing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking warmer weather fore the weekend plus a surge of moisture.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bomb Threat Investigations

Image

Tracking a Surge of Warmth and Moisture for the Weekend

Image

E-Learning on Snow and Cold Days

Image

Sen. Brown visits North Iowa

Image

North Iowa hospital announces a name change

Image

Rochester returns to normal after the deep freeze leaves the area

Image

Gov. Reynolds stops in Mason City

Image

Bullets pierce through a home in Rochester

Image

Tim Coffey announces retirement

Image

Go Red for Women

Community Events