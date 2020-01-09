Clear

Trial in killing of Iowa mother, 2 children again delayed

The trial for a man charged with killing a Des Moines mother and her two young children has again been delayed.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:08 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The trial for a man charged with killing a Des Moines mother and her two young children has again been delayed.

Television station KCCI reports that a judge on Thursday agreed to push the trial date for Marvin Escobar-Orellana to April 27 after both sides requested more time to prepare for trial.

Escobar-Orellana's trial had been had been set to begin on Jan. 27. Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son on July 16 in a Des Moines home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Buy your own library

Image

#NOWARWITHIRAN Rally

Image

Governor Walz addresses affordable housing

Image

Bike Deaths on the Rise

Image

Man Turns 102 Years Old

Image

National Blue Blood Drive

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9

Image

Berkman Apartments

Image

Sean Tracks Weekend Winter Storm

Image

Police Officer Appreciation

Community Events