Clear
BREAKING NEWS More mutual aid being called in for raging fire in downtown Blooming Prairie Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trial in Rochester trailer park killing begins; 3 charged in case

Malcolm Woods

Malcolm Woods, accused of second-degree murder, is on trial in the killing of Brandon Arndt from September of 2018.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:21 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jury selection is underway in a Rochester murder case where a man was gunned down at a trailer court.

Malcolm Woods, accused of second-degree murder, is on trial in the killing of Brandon Arndt from September of 2018.

Woods is one of three people charged in the case. 

Authorities said Kielah Parsons, Woods, and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods are facing 2nd-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting.

Arndt was killed in the early-morning hours of Sept. 10, 2018, in a trailer at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.

Police said prior to Arndt’s murder, 5-6 people allegedly showed up at his trailer and confronted him about giving an elderly woman illegal drugs.

Arndt was killed the next morning. Surveillance video footage near the crime scene showed one male with plastic bags on his feet and hands running from the scene.

Woods’ murder trial is expected to last around two weeks. Woods does not have a lawyer in the case and appears to be defending himself in court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Slick roads this AM, another cloudy day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire engulfs Blooming Prairie business

Image

Fire at The Bakery in Blooming Prairie

Image

Contaminated Drinking Water

Image

Soldiers Field Park Track update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Image

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27

Image

Breaking down caucus candidates

Image

Intercultural cities initiative

Community Events