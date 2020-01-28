Trial in Rochester trailer park killing begins; 3 charged in case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jury selection is underway in a Rochester murder case where a man was gunned down at a trailer court.

Malcolm Woods, accused of second-degree murder, is on trial in the killing of Brandon Arndt from September of 2018.

Woods is one of three people charged in the case.

Authorities said Kielah Parsons, Woods, and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods are facing 2nd-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting.

Arndt was killed in the early-morning hours of Sept. 10, 2018, in a trailer at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.

Police said prior to Arndt’s murder, 5-6 people allegedly showed up at his trailer and confronted him about giving an elderly woman illegal drugs.

Arndt was killed the next morning. Surveillance video footage near the crime scene showed one male with plastic bags on his feet and hands running from the scene.

Woods’ murder trial is expected to last around two weeks. Woods does not have a lawyer in the case and appears to be defending himself in court.