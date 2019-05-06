Trial for man charged with killing ISU golfer is moved to Winneshiek County

AMES, Iowa – The man accused of killing an Iowa State University golfer is going to stand trial in northeast Iowa.
Collin Daniel Richards, 22 of Ames, is charged with 1st degree murder for the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena. Authorities say Richards attacked Barquin on September 17, 2018, while she was playing on a public course near the ISU campus. Her body was found in a pond on the course. She had been stabbed numerous times.
On Monday, a Story County District Court judge granted a change of venue motion and moved Richards’ trial to Winneshiek County. It is scheduled to begin on September 10.
