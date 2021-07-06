Trial for brutal hammer attack in Rochester begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An attempted murder trial over a bloody hammer attack is getting underway.

Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui, 67 of Rochester, was arrested in May 2019 after Rochester police said he attacked his wife with a hammer and left her lying on the floor, covered in blood. Court documents state there was also blood on the floor, walls, and bed where the attack happened.

Police say officers were sent to the 5100 block of 54th Avenue NW on May 8, 2019, after a woman and child heard what sounded like an assault in a bedroom. Officers say they had to use tasers in order to subdue Kinyanjui.

Court documents state a titanium plate had to be placed in the victim’s head and that brain swelling could cause long-term effects on her “executive functions.”

A trial on charges of first- and second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault was scheduled to start Monday morning in Olmsted County District Court.