Trial for Worth County attempted murder is postponed again

Stabbing happened in June.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Another delay in a North Iowa attempted murder trial.

Trapp Leroy Trotter, 32 of Northwood, was scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday in Bremer County. He’s accused of attacking Andrew Nodtvedt on June 2 and is facing charges of attempted murder, 1st degree burglary, and 4th degree criminal mischief.

The trial was moved out of Worth County due to pre-trial publicity and was postponed from September until December, but is now being delayed again.

No court date has been set. A trial scheduling conference will be held on Friday.

