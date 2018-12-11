Trial for Worth County attempted murder is postponed again

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Another delay in a North Iowa attempted murder trial.
Trapp Leroy Trotter, 32 of Northwood, was scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday in Bremer County. He’s accused of attacking Andrew Nodtvedt on June 2 and is facing charges of attempted murder, 1st degree burglary, and 4th degree criminal mischief.
The trial was moved out of Worth County due to pre-trial publicity and was postponed from September until December, but is now being delayed again.
No court date has been set. A trial scheduling conference will be held on Friday.
