Trial for 2019 Rochester murder now set for November 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A murder trial long delayed by the COVID-10 pandemic has now been pushed back to the end of 2021.

Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32 of Rochester, and Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 24 of Rochester, are both facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing Garad Roble.



Law enforcement says Abukar and Roble were seen together the day before Roble was found shot to death on March 5, 2019. Investigators say cell phone evidence also puts Iman and Abukar at the location of the shooting.

Abukar pleaded not guilty in April 2020 but no trial was scheduled due to the pandemic shutting down most of Minnesota’s court system. A trial was finally set to begin on May 3 but that has been rescheduled again to start on November 29.

Iman has not yet entered a plea.

Abukar was convicted of second-degree murder in January 2010 in the death of Ryan Alan Nissalke, who was shot to death in Rochester in 2009. Abukar received a 14 year prison sentence for that and was released on probation in December 2018.