Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trial delayed in Hardin County kidnap/torture case

Alex Shadlow (left) and Traci Tyler. Alex Shadlow left) and Traci Tyler.

Man and girlfriend accused of keeping boy locked in the basement.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 11:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ELDORA, Iowa – The trial of a man accused of keeping his son in a basement cell is being pushed back.

Alex Craig Shadlow, 30 of Ackely, is charged with kidnapping. Authorities say he and his girlfriend, Traci Tyler, 39 of Ackley, kept Shadlow’s young son locked up at least nine hours a day, withholding food and forcing him to suffer dog bites.

Shadlow’s trial was set to begin on Monday but has now been rescheduled to June 24 in Dickinson County.

Tyler is also charged with kidnaping and her trial is set to begin on February 4 in Cerro Gordo County.

Shadlow asked for separate trials, stating his defense strategy could conflict with Tyler’s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Extra Speed Enforcement

Image

Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

Image

Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

Image

Where are the body cameras?

Image

'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events