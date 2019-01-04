Trial delayed in Hardin County kidnap/torture case

ELDORA, Iowa – The trial of a man accused of keeping his son in a basement cell is being pushed back.

Alex Craig Shadlow, 30 of Ackely, is charged with kidnapping. Authorities say he and his girlfriend, Traci Tyler, 39 of Ackley, kept Shadlow’s young son locked up at least nine hours a day, withholding food and forcing him to suffer dog bites.

Shadlow’s trial was set to begin on Monday but has now been rescheduled to June 24 in Dickinson County.

Tyler is also charged with kidnaping and her trial is set to begin on February 4 in Cerro Gordo County.

Shadlow asked for separate trials, stating his defense strategy could conflict with Tyler’s.