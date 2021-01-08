Trial date set in murder of teen, stabbing of his mother in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – The man accused of murdering a teenager who was protecting his mother is now scheduled to stand trial in August.

Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 27 of Austin, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, and 1st degree assault. Authorities say Vaca attacked a woman in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue NW in Austin on December 15, 2020. Vaca allegedly stabbed the woman and stabbed her teenage son, 15-year-old Julio Rodriguez, as the teen tried to protect her.

Both Julio and his mother were flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Julio died while his mother underwent extensive surgery to save her life.

Austin police say they arrested Vaca after finding him with a knife in his hands. He pleaded not guilty on December 28, 2020, and his trial is now set to begin on August 2.