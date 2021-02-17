Trial date set in Albert Lea shooting that injured 3 people

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer, during a nine-hour standoff.

Devin Matthew Weiland, 21 of Albert Lea, is charged with three counts of 1st degree attempted murder and three counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say that during a standoff at the Shady Oaks apartment complex on November 29, 2020, Weiland fired between 75 and 90 rounds and hit a police officer and two other victims.

All three suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, a trial date for Weiland was entered in online court records. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 21.

Weiland remains in the Freeborn County Jail on $1 million bond.