Trial date set for Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a North Iowa shooting.
Derrick Norfleet Young, 24 of Mason City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon for the incident on February 24. Mason City police say Young fired a gun in the 1700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, striking one person. The gunshot wound was not considered serious.
Young is pleading not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.
