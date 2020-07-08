Trends and demographics are changing for positive COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Director Graham Briggs presented to the Board of Commissioners, explaining there's been a rise of infections after the state lifted its stay at home order and businesses began reopening.

Briggs told KIMT Olmsted County is averaging about 18 positive cases per day and each positive case infects at least one other person. The younger population, including age 6 to 29, has seen an increase of positive cases the last two weeks. He said a peak happened after Memorial Day weekend and he's now concerned that number will continue to rise following the Fourth of July. "We're seeing something. There's something changing," Briggs said. "We're seeing an increase, we're seeing a shift in the transmission dynamics, which is a warning sign to me that it's not just in the same population doing the same thing. We've learned how to respond to that. It's jumping into a new population and that tells me there's a whole new group of people infected." He explained the highest risk factors in our area right now are public places that attracts large crowds.

However, just because there is a spike, Olmsted County is fairing well. Briggs said for all of the people tested daily in the county, only 3.8% are typically positive. Because health officials in Olmsted County have the ability to test for potential exposure to COVID-19... Briggs said it gives them a better understanding of how many asymptomatic transmissions are happening. "That helps build that relationship and understanding of how important it is to stay at home," explained Briggs. "If we know you're shedding the virus, even if you don't have symptoms and you're a little tempted to go back to work,that test can help make a difference and make sure that we don't continue exposing people."

Masks are now required in public spaces in Rochester and Briggs thinks it'll play a role in slowing the spread of local transmission. He said he's hopeful that if everything goes as planned, Olmsted County residents will have the opportunity for a vaccine in early 2021.