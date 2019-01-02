ROCHESTER, Minn.- Following the recent death of a hunter who was found under a tree stand, KIMT is learning this isn't an isolated incident.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, one in three people who hunt from an elevated stand will have a fall resulting in serious injury.

Ryan Tebo with the DNR tells KIMT there are many ways to stay safe while setting up a tree stand and while hunting out of one.

They have a tree stand safety video complete with several tips and tricks on their website.

Tebo says the first way to stay safe while on a hunt is to make a plan and let someone know your plan. A time they can expect you to return, and a location of where you will be. That way, if something goes wrong, they know where to find you. Another important tip from Tebo is to always use a safety harness which should hold you up in your tree stand if you were to slip forward or even to the side.