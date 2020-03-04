Tree removal closing a portion of Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Tree removal is forcing the closure of Bridge Avenue between Hawthorne and Marshall Street.
The intermittent closures will start Thursday and are expected to last about a week and a half, weather permitting.
Albert Lea Public Works is asking the public to follow the detour signs and keep both drivers and the crews working on tree removal safe.
This section of Bridge Avenue will reopen to traffic in the evenings and overnight.
