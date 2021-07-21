Tree-killing pest detected in Freeborn County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been found in Freeborn County.



The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says a contractor for a local electric cooperative was doing tree maintenance along utility lines near the city of Alden when they noticed ash trees with signs of EAB. MDA staff were called in and they found live EAB larvae and collected samples for federal identification.

This is the first time EAB has been confirmed in Freeborn County and an emergency quarantine has been put in place to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.

The MDA says emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. This often produces visible signs of infestation, like split bark and woodpecker holes.

Two virtual open houses for residents and tree care professionals in the county will be held on August 11, featuring a brief presentation by MDA experts and a question-and-answer session. The open houses will be from 10 to 11 am and 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Freeborn County residents can register for the open houses at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and it has now been confirmed in 28 counties. For more information on EAB in Minnesota, click here.