Treasury Department data says big companies also cashed in on Paycheck Protection Program

MASON CITY, Iowa - A huge chunk of the money from the Paycheck Protection Program went to some pretty large firms.

Data released by the Treasury Department gives us a better picture of who profited from the program. According to the reports, PPP loans were granted to bigger companies, like Kanye West's clothing brand and restaurant giant P.F. Chang's. Law offices and private equity firms were also beneficiaries of the program.

Riverland Community College economics instructor Rayce Hardy says small businesses may have been intimidated by the application process, where as large companies have accountants on staff to figure out the paperwork.

"For some people, there might have been a fear factor. Another one would have been 'there's no way I'm going to get this money, there's millions of small businesses, I wont get it.' A third would be just ignorance, not in a negative form, just we've never had this happen before," said Hardy.

He also mentioned the fact that the Small Business Administration was supposed to reach out to minority and women-owned businesses, as required by Congress, but their efforts were negligible. Hardy also pointed out that 8% of the businesses receiving PPP help were in the restaurant and hotel category, which were hardest hit by the pandemic.

The payday loan industry also received bailout money through the PPP. Nearly 120 of these companies were listed in the Treasury Department's data.