Treasure Island Resort & Casino is hosting live entertainment again

WELCH, Minn. - Like many other businesses, Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Minnesota had to completely close its doors for two months last year during the pandemic and that mean it's been 21 months since the facility hosted a concert.

During that time, they lost revenue, had to furlough employees and canceled several of its usual events. But now, live entertainment is back. "We're looking forward to this. We're looking forward to getting people back out here," said Aaron Seehusen, the public relations manager. "Again, providing that fun and entertainment for everyone."

It hasn't always been this positive for the employees at Treasure Island. The past year brought an unexpected shutdown they didn't plan for in the budget.

Seehusen said there were nearly 1,600 employees at Treasure Island and several of them were furloughed. "Fortunately, we have been able to bring back most of those people now that we are operating at pretty much 100% capacity," he explained. The company has about 1,300 workers right now. Some of the amenities are still closed.

The amphitheater kicked off its concert season by welcoming the band, Foreigner, to the stage. Pre-pandemic, the amphitheater sat 16,000 people. But to keep everyone safe, the first concert was be limited. "I think everyone is excited to take in entertainment again, a live concert," explained Seehusen. "I think we're going to be the first outdoor entertainment for a lot of people."

Lizzo and Luke Bryan will be taking the stage at Treasure Island in September.