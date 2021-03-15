Traveling out of county to get the COVID-19 vaccine

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Some people who qualify for the vaccine are struggling to get an appointment in their home counties. Instead, they're turning to outside counties to get the shot.

That was the case for Kerry Johnson of Winneshiek County. Although she meets the medical condition qualifications to be vaccinated in Iowa, her local vaccination site is only taking patients age 65 and older at the moment. When her church sent out lists of vaccination sites in neighboring counties, she jumped at the opportunity to sign up for waitlists. She was unsure of when she'd be able to secure an appointment locally.

Within a matter of days after applying for waitlists, Johnson had an appointment lined up in Fayette County at Upper Iowa University. She drove about an hour to get first Pfizer dose on Thursday.

"You take what you can get because who knows how long you're going to have to wait? If the opportunity arises, I think you need to take it," she explains.

County-hopping to get the shot is acceptable. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, anyone regardless of their address or citizenship can be vaccinated. Minnesotans can search for nearby vaccination sites on the online vaccine connector.