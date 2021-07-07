Traveling museum showcasing lesser known pre-WWII history

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's not every day you see a museum on wheels.

Since 2003, the North Iowa-based TRACES Center for History and Culture's 'BUS-eum' has traveled to communities large and small across the Midwest, with featured exhibits featuring some connection between Germany and the Midwest. This season, the traveling museum is hosting 'Hidden or Forbidden: Prequels to the Greatest Generation', showcasing some lesser known parts of history between both World Wars, including anti-German hysteria during WWI, the flu pandemic of 1918-19, Prohibition-era bootlegging in Iowa (with a focus on Templeton rye), the 'Second Wave' of the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest during the 1920s, and farmer rebellions during the Great Depression.

TRACES Executive Director Michael Luick-Thrams says their goal with the BUS-eum is to bring history featuring real artifacts directly to communities.

"We wanted to bring history to as many people as possible. A lot of people in rural Iowa or the Midwest aren't able to go to bigger cities all the time to go to museums. We've been to Nebraska cow towns, Minnesota logging camps, we've been all over with our bus."

With the issues our world is being faced with today, Luick-Thrams is hoping visitors can take away some lessons from the exhibit, and ensure history does not repeat itself.

"These are exactly the stories we have to talk about, even though we don't really want to. We have to ask ourselves, 'why are these things repeating, why do these dynamics not go away?' We hope to offer some ideas about the answers and what they could be."

The BUS-eum is heading to Decorah Wednesday from Noon-7 p.m. across from the Decorah Farmers Market, followed by stops in La Crosse and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. For a complete list of locations the BUS-eum will be traveling to, click here.