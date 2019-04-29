Traveling Planetarium Comes To Austin School

Students at I. J Holten Intermediate School got a hands-on lesson Monday.

The traveling planetarium made its way to the Austin school. Teachers say that the 30-minute video help showcases some of the topics that the kids are currently learning. The school is currently putting a lot of emphasis on STEAM programs. STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

Savanna Jochumsen says it was an experience that was out of this world.

"The Planetarium is very visual,” said Jochumsen. “You can see it and feel it in real life. At other schools you just and at other schools, you see pictures on a piece of paper.”

Monday Evening the school will be hosting the Family STEAM Night students in grades 4-6. It is from 5 to 7 p.m.