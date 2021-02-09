Travelers flying from the Minneapolis Airport will soon have the option of a shuttle service from Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have a flight booked from the Minneapolis Airport soon, you could get a free ride up there from Rochester.

The Med City is the latest expansion for the partnership between Sun Country Airlines and Landline. Think your typical rideshare service, but everything is pretty much handed to you. Other connections include Brainerd and St. Cloud. All you need is an airfare ticket and you could easily travel in a private shuttle up to the Cities. Passengers flying from MSP can request a shuttle service to pick them up from home and take them to the airport.

The CEO and co-founder, David Sunde, said they're taking extra precautions during the pandemic. "We're limiting just one reservation per car," he explained. "So when you book with us, you know that trip to your connection in Minneapolis is going to be just you and your relatives or your travel partners and that's really reassuring."

Sunde explained this option can help give out of town travelers a peace of mind. "If you're from out of town and maybe you're visiting the mayo clinic and you don't know the city well, how awesome to be able to know that your flight is going to end at your hotel or your relatives house or wherever you're staying," he said. "It's just a really nice extra element of comfort."

When booking through Sun Country Airlines, you can request the shuttle service and it's already included in your ticket price. The new shuttle service will begin in Rochester next month.